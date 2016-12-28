When she was first starting out in the industry, the Oscar-nominated actress had difficulty compartmentalising her life between work and home. But she realised that needed to change when she had her daughter Aviana in 2010.

"I used to have a dysfunctional relationship with my work, where I was bringing home all my insecurities and expectations, and if I felt a director didn't love what I did, it would just plague me," she told the Guardian's Weekend magazine. "That had to change...

"The first couple of years I couldn't figure out the balance, and I didn't have a clear separation between work and home. But I'm not living in this sort of obsessed space anymore."

She added that while work is still important to her, she is reassured knowing at the end of a working day, she'll back reading stories with her six-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Darren Le Gallo.

A big turning point for Amy, 42, was when she was filming 2013 movie American Hustle and leaked emails showed that director David O. Russell "so abused" her that her co-star Christian Bale stepped in and told him to stop being "an a**hole". The redhead later told GQ magazine the director made her cry.

She now tells Guardian Weekend that it wasn't necessarily him that made her cry - it was more a combination of the character she had to play and David's "energy".

"The experience of playing that character struck me in a strange place, and that's heightened by David's energy, yeah. So I couldn't bring that home," she explained. "I remember looking at my husband and saying, 'If I can't figure this out, I can't work anymore, I'll have to do something else. I don't want to be that person, not for my daughter.' So I figured it out."