Amy Adams believes ''most women'' have experienced sexual harassment, even if it's just from ''feeling unsafe'' at the work place.
The 43-year-old actress has spoken out about the recent misconduct scandal that has swept Hollywood after executives including Harvey Weinstein were accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment.
And the 'Sharp Objects' star believes ''feeling unsafe'' is something that the majority of women have faced in the workplace.
She said: ''I think most women have experienced it, even if it's just feeling unsafe rejecting somebody. And apologising, 'Oh, I'm so sorry, I must have been sending you the wrong signal,' when, really, it's like, 'No, I think I said I don't want to go out with you, I don't know how that's the wrong signal. I think we should just be friends and I'm not sure why you're at my doorstep,' it's that unsafe feeling.
''I can't say all, but most women have had that moment and you question yourself. 'Did I smile? Was I not direct enough?'''
The star - who has eight-year-old daughter Aviana with her husband Darren Le Gallo - also joked that she began playing ''nuns and virgins'' in movies such as 'Enchanted' and 'Doubt' so she could escape sexual harassment.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''There's a reason I started playing nuns and virgins. I was like, 'I'm not putting up with that anymore.'''
Meanwhile, Amy recently praised her husband for showing their little girl how a man should treat a woman.
She said: ''It's sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way.''
The 'Arrival' star also opened up about maintaining her youthful looks and how she will never have plastic surgery.
She said: ''I want to do everything I can that does not involve needles or knives.''
