Amy Adams has confessed she finds it attractive watching her husband raise her daughter and teach her about how men should respect her.
Amy Adams finds it ''sexy'' watching her husband Darren Le Gallo be a good father.
The 43-year-old actress has eight-year-old daughter Aviana with hunky 'Date Night' actor - whom she married in 2015 - and has confessed she loves seeing him show their little girl how a man should treat a woman.
She told the latest issue of Marie Claire magazine: ''It's sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way.''
The 'Arrival' star also opened up about maintaining her youthful looks and how she will never have plastic surgery.
She said: ''I want to do everything I can that does not involve needles or knives.''
The flame-haired beauty was promoting her new role in HBO's psychological thriller 'Sharp Objects', in which she portrays reporter Camille Preaker, who covers the murders of two young girls.
Adams admits that she would never have taken on such a role in the past, because she feared people would think she was ''crazy'', but she has learnt to embrace the plot's ''darkness'' and not let it affect her personal life.
She told the publication: ''There's just so much truth in the darkness and the sadness and I'm willing to explore it now in a different way.
''Before, I thought people wouldn't like me or they would think I was crazy. Now I know I can navigate my own personal darkness and it won't consume me.''
The American star says getting to be an executive producer on the series - which is based on Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name - was ''exhilarating'' and allowed her a lot freedom.
She said: ''To know you could be part of a creative conversation that you're not invited to was frustrating. So, being an executive producer, I felt that I had the agency to offer my voice and that was exhilarating.''
