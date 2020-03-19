Amy Adams doubts that she will play Lois Lane again in a DC Comics movie.

The 45-year-old actress portrayed the Daily Planet journalist, who is Superman's love interest, in three films, most recently in 2017's 'Justice League', but admits that she is unlikely to play the character again as the DC Extended Universe is now going in a ''different direction''.

In an interview with Empire, Amy said: ''I would totally be open to playing Lois but I think (the studio is) moving in a different direction, from what I understand.''

Amy joked that she is a ''dork'' compared to 'Justice League' co-star Gal Gadot, who portrayed Wonder Woman alongside her in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League'.

She remarked: ''I absolutely had a great time working on it, and Gal Gadot is one of my favourite women. She is a Wonder Woman. Sorry, I'm a bit of a dork.''

Amy has always played Lois opposite Henry Cavill as Superman, starting in 2013's 'Man of Steel'.

Although she thinks she's done as her comic book alter ego, Henry doesn't want to give up playing The Last Son of Krypton after rumours about his future swirled after Robert Pattinson replaced Ben Affleck as fellow DC hero Batman.

The 36-year-old British actor previously said: ''I'm not just going to sit in quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I've not given up the role. There's a lot I have to give to Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into.

''I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see.''

Henry also gave a frank assessment of his three movies playing the character, admitting that ensemble film 'Justice League' simply ''didn't work.''

The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' star said: '''Man of Steel'? A great starting point. If I were to go back, I don't think I'd change anything. 'Batman v Superman'? Very much a Batman movie. And I think that realm of darkness is great for a Batman movie. 'Justice League'? It didn't work.''