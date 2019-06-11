Amy Adams was quizzed by Richard Madden about how she deals with shooting intimate scenes for 'Sharp Objects' and admitted she never finds them ''easy''.
Amy Adams never finds filming sex scenes ''easy''.
The 44-year-old actress was quizzed by Richard Madden for Variety's Actors on Actors feature about how she deals with shooting intimate scenes for her hit HBO series 'Sharp Objects' and admitted that she doesn't find nude scenes easy as ''intimacy is so personal''.
Richard asked Amy: ''How do you get your head into that?''
The 'Enchanted' star replied: ''Whiskey. No, I didn't drink at all except once, and that was because I felt the character had to come from such a raw place and her need had to be there.
''That was scary for me to go to a place of that deep dysfunction. And intimacy is so personal. It's not easy. None of it's easy for me.''
When Amy then enquired about how Richard found intimate scenes himself, the Scottish actor confessed that he finds it easier to ''speak'' to his co-stars whilst undressed as the pair are both more ''exposed''.
She asked: ''But what about you?''
Richard replied: ''I always find that there's something when you've not got your clothes on, when you are in bed with someone, there's a way you speak to each other, there's a side that you expose that we just couldn't do if we were both fully dressed in bed.''
Richard shot nude and lovemaking scenes in his hit BBC drama 'The Bodyguard', naked sequences in HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' and had to romp with Taron Egerton in Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'.
Although Richard feels nude scenes are necessarily creatively, he's now taken a harder line with nudity and will always ensure that it's an essential part of the plotline before he agrees to stripping off.
He said: ''I read scripts where, within the first 15 pages it says, he gets into the shower and I think, 'I know exactly what this is.' It's just a scene to get me to take my clothes off. Then I'm like, 'Right can you f***ing explain why it's important for me to have to take my shirt off then ?' I will absolutely do it but if they can't - which they often can't - then I won't.''
