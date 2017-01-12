Amy Adams' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Wednesday (11Jan17) was a big family affair as her husband, daughter and mum were there to cheer the actress on.
Darren Le Gallo and the couple's six-year-old, Aviana, joined Amy's mother Kathryn as she unveiled the 2,598th star.
The honour came days after Amy's Doubt co-star Viola Davis was awarded with the first star of 2017.
Adams' Arrival co-star Jeremy Renner presented her with her latest honour.
This sci-fi drama has an enjoyably brain-bending plot that leaves the audience almost stunned with...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Louise Banks is a communications expert, she's spent years studying linguists and is considered the...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Tim Burton combines his sunnier filmmaking style (Big Fish) with his more deranged impulses (Dark...
Margaret is an inspirational American painter desperate to sell her unique artwork depicting women and...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Theodore Twombley is a reserved man going through the hardest time of his life with...