Aaron Taylor Johnson and Amy Adams' daughters had a sleepover during the Golden Globe awards.

The 26-year-old actor paid tribute to wife Sam Taylor-Johnson,

their kids Wylda, six, and Romy, four, and stepchildren Angelica, 19, and Jessie, 11, as he picked up the Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture prize for his work on 'Nocturnal Animals' but it seems Wylda may not have even seen him win on TV as she was having fun with her friend Aviana, also six.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' backstage at the Beverly Hilton hotel: ''Yes, my daughter and Amy's daughter are good friends so they're hanging out. A little sleepover!''

And Aaron - who starred alongside Amy in 'Nocturnal Animals' -admitted he hadn't even had chance to let his children know he'd triumphed.

He said: ''I didn't even bring my phone out this evening!''

As for celebrating, the actor - who was joined at the event by his 49-year-old wife - had no idea what the night had in store for him.

He said: ''I'm just going to be here, be in the present, enjoy what it is.

''I have no idea! Never been in this position before, so hopefully it won't get too ugly.''

During his speech, Aaron thanked his loved ones for their support during filming, admitting the dark role had made him ''not very pleasant'' to live with.

He said on stage: ''I want to thank my wife for being there with me and supporting me through this. Thank you for putting up with me, Jesus. I was not very pleasant in this role.

''You're my soulmate and I love you very much. I'm blessed. I have four beautiful daughters... I have my parents watching tonight. Thank you.''