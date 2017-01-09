'Nocturnal Animals' stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Amy Adams' six-year-old daughters enjoyed a sleepover while their parents were at the Golden Globe awards.
Aaron Taylor Johnson and Amy Adams' daughters had a sleepover during the Golden Globe awards.
The 26-year-old actor paid tribute to wife Sam Taylor-Johnson,
their kids Wylda, six, and Romy, four, and stepchildren Angelica, 19, and Jessie, 11, as he picked up the Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture prize for his work on 'Nocturnal Animals' but it seems Wylda may not have even seen him win on TV as she was having fun with her friend Aviana, also six.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight' backstage at the Beverly Hilton hotel: ''Yes, my daughter and Amy's daughter are good friends so they're hanging out. A little sleepover!''
And Aaron - who starred alongside Amy in 'Nocturnal Animals' -admitted he hadn't even had chance to let his children know he'd triumphed.
He said: ''I didn't even bring my phone out this evening!''
As for celebrating, the actor - who was joined at the event by his 49-year-old wife - had no idea what the night had in store for him.
He said: ''I'm just going to be here, be in the present, enjoy what it is.
''I have no idea! Never been in this position before, so hopefully it won't get too ugly.''
During his speech, Aaron thanked his loved ones for their support during filming, admitting the dark role had made him ''not very pleasant'' to live with.
He said on stage: ''I want to thank my wife for being there with me and supporting me through this. Thank you for putting up with me, Jesus. I was not very pleasant in this role.
''You're my soulmate and I love you very much. I'm blessed. I have four beautiful daughters... I have my parents watching tonight. Thank you.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
This sci-fi drama has an enjoyably brain-bending plot that leaves the audience almost stunned with...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Louise Banks is a communications expert, she's spent years studying linguists and is considered the...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Tim Burton combines his sunnier filmmaking style (Big Fish) with his more deranged impulses (Dark...
Margaret is an inspirational American painter desperate to sell her unique artwork depicting women and...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Theodore Twombley is a reserved man going through the hardest time of his life with...