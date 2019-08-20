Aml Ameen has joined 'Charming the Hearts of Men'.

The 34-year-old actor - who is best known for his roles in 2006 crime drama 'Kidulthood' and ITV television series 'The Bill' - has joined the cast of the upcoming indie romance, which is set in a ''politically-charged era'', alongside Kelsey Grammer.

The new film has been written by Susan DeRose, who will also helm the project; while Richard T. Lewis will produce and cameras will roll this August in Georgia.

The movie is set in 1964 and will centre on the creation of legislation which led to the Time's Up movement today.

The film has been described as a ''fictional account inspired by true events that altered the world for women in America and deals with the discrimination that both black and white women suffered''.

'Frasier' star Kelsey, 64, is set to play Southern Congressman Worth - who meets Grace Gordon, a woman who has returned home due to the sudden death of her father to find herself in a society with ''little hope and virtually no power without a male provider'' and the pair embarks on a mission to change society for the better.

Aml will play Walter, the Congressman's chauffeur and confidant.

The 'Sense 8' star was last seen in Idris Elba's 2018 crime drama film 'Yardie' where he played Dennis 'D' Campbell, who is hired by Jamaican crimelord and reggae producer King Fox following the tragic death of his brother, to deliver a package of cocaine to British gangster Rico.

However, when Dennis finds out that the man who killed his brother years ago is also living in England, he is torn between revenge against the murderer and the task he's been given.