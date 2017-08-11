Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom says claims she had an affair with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua were the result of a ''misunderstanding''.

The 30-year-old boxing star recently accused his estranged wife of cheating on him with the Olympic gold medal-winning star - but Faryal has now claimed that a screenshot of supposed messages sent between herself and Anthony were fake.

Breaking her silence on the situation, Faryal wrote: ''I've been quiet for some time... because I myself didn't know what's going on. Everything that's going on is just not right and a complete misunderstanding.

''The screenshots sent to Amir were 'fake' and Amir thought Joshua and I were speaking... when we have never even met. Anger took the better of him and he tweeted away without thinking there was absolutely NO truth to it.

''It's all cleared up with both teams now and again, there was NOTHING like that going on. Apologies for all this nonsense. Let's get on with life now... (sic)''

Amir, who has a three-year-old daughter called Lamaisah with his wife, retweeted Faryal's post before personally messaging Anthony.

He wrote: ''Glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best.''

In another tweet, Amir admitted he recently partied in Dubai to get back at Faryal, but promised he'd learn from his mistakes.

The former world champion said: ''I partied in Dubai with friends to get my wife angry. Shouldn't have. That's not like me and I'll prove that. (sic)''

Amir subsequently tweeted his intention to ''leave Faryal'', saying their relationship had ''become unhealthy''.

However, he quickly deleted the message from his account.

Anthony, 27, made light of the situation when the accusations first emerged, posting a clip of the Shaggy video for 'It Wasn't Me' on his Twitter.

Later, he wrote: ''Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe (sic)''