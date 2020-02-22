Amir Khan has become a father for the third time.

The boxer and his wife Faryal Makhdoom welcomed a baby boy into the world on Saturday (22.02.20), who they have named Muhammad.

He shared on Instagram: ''My beautiful Son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan was born today 22/02/20 weighing 7lbs 12oz. #dadofthree #alhumdulilah #blessed (sic)''

Amir and Faryal Makhdoom revealed they were expecting their third child together by posting footage of their gender reveal.

In a video posted on Instagram, Faryal said: ''We're having our third child, and we're so excited and nervous at the same time. He or she, what will baby Khan be?''

The 32-year-old added: ''I'm going to punch the balloon to see what the gender is.''

Blue confetti then poured out of the balloon, and an excited Amir gushed: ''Oh wow, it's a boy! It's a boy!''

The post was captioned: ''**GENDER REVEAL** We're having Baby no. 3. What will it be?! Big shout out to @luxe.balloon.co (sic)''

The couple welcomed daughter Alayna in 2018 and their first child, Lamaisah, was born in 2014. The birth followed a turbulent 2017 for Amir and Faryal which saw them split up and trade hurtful insults on social media before finally reconciling.

Amir blamed a ''lack of communication'' on the pair's marital problems.

During a TV appearance at the start of 2018, he said: ''You want to change things at times, the way it went public wasn't nice ... anger sometimes takes over. That happened in 2017. Hopefully going into 2018 we've both put that behind us, we've got a lovely baby coming this year, we have also have Lamaisah, my boxing career, [I will] get some good fights in. What went wrong? A lack of communication.''

Faryal added: ''It was just a misunderstanding. I was in England he was in Dubai, he thought he was a bit cool in Dubai doing some tweets.''