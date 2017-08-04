Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom could be set to divorce.

The 30-year-old professional boxer appeared to announce on his social media account on Friday that he has gone his separate ways from his wife of four years.

A tweet posted on his official Twitter account reads: ''So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best.''

However, a minute after the message was posted, there was another string of bizarre tweets, where she was accused of cheating on him with Anthony Joshua.

A string of posts uploaded on the account read: ''Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer @anthonyfjoshua ...

''Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to #disgusted ...

''Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger ... Mans like Joshua can have my left overs! (sic)''

Following the tweets, another string of messages were posted on Faryal's Twitter account.

The posts read: ''I'm sure you left your family because they robbed you? Not because of me. Stop making false things up ... Accusing other boxers just because your boxing career is finished. Man up amir ...

''After all these years. I've always defending a cheat, always stuck around for him, always had his back. And I'm called a gold digger? ... LOL! He's given me jack s**t -- I pay house bills and bills for my daughter myself! It's like I'm a single mother while he's out messing around. And he has the nerve to blast me like that? The amount of evidence I have on you. It can destroy you. But since I loved you at one point in my life. I'll just let it go ... I'm not the one who's been in the papers every month with my pants down Cheater! (sic)''

Responding directly to the accusations she cheated on him with Anthony, she added: ''You have actually lost it. Wtf where do u make this stuff up from? (sic)''