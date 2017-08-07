Amir Khan was caught flirting up a storm with a mystery woman days after announcing his split from his wife Faryal Makhdoom.

The 30-year-old boxer was captured cosying up with his ''girl'' Gulbahor Becknazar in the back of a taxi before the pair took to the dancefloor at a nightclub during the sportsman's visit to Dubai.

The brunette beauty shared a string of clips of her evening out with the star on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

In one clip, which captures Amir with his arm around the beauty adviser, he said: ''Hey what's up? We're here with my girl. Just chilling in Dubai.''

The footage then captures the duo stick their fists up in a boxing pose, before they touched their fists together and burst into a fit of laughter.

Gaulbahor later took to the platform to give an update on their night out, which saw her panning around the club to capture Amir beside her.

But the female has insisted there was ''nothing wrong'' with her and Amir's bonding session, and that everything she posted during their outing was ''on Amir's behalf''.

She said: ''Whatever I posted on my Instagram story it was all on Amir's behalf and there's nothing wrong about it. So that's it basically.'

This news comes days after the British star confirmed he had broken up with his spouse on Snapchat on August 4, and has denied his previous partner's claims their social media accounts had been hacked and their split was untrue.

Speaking previously, Amir said: ''Hey guys, hope you're well. Yeah so everything you saw on social media today, it is real. Obviously me and Faryal have both decided to move on - well, I've decided to walk away... nothing's been hacked and obviously it's just a tough time we both have to go through.

''We have to both move forward because it's not healthy for any of us and I'm just not happy with the way I get treated by her and everything else. So look, I wish her every best for the future and I'm in Dubai at the moment and I'm doing some training and stuff but I don't want you guys to worry.

''I am staying strong and I just want to say a big thank you for all your support but yeah. What's done is done. Everything I posted on social media today was true.''