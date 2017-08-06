Amir Khan is ''gutted'' by his marriage split.

The 30-year-old boxer revealed the breakdown of his marriage to Faryal Makhdoom in a Twitter outburst last week and Amir has admitted that the break-up has left him devastated.

Speaking in Dubai, where he is currently staying, he told the Sunday Mirror: ''I don't know what to say. I'm gutted. I've not slept all night.

''I went to see some people at the marina and I've been up all night. I couldn't sleep. I need time to think. I just need to rest and to speak to some people.''

Faryal and Amir's family had a notoriously difficult relationship and friends say he is heartbroken that they could not make their marriage work.

A source said: ''Amir gave up so much to try to make it work with his wife, now it looks like he has nothing. He left his family and friends and now he is devastated.

''He's heartbroken. A lot of things are said on social media but it's not how he wanted it to come out.''

Last week the 30-year-old professional boxer announced the break-up on his Twitter account and added a string of bizarre tweets, accusing his wife of cheating on him with boxer Anthony Joshua, something Anthony and Faryal both denied.

Messages posted on Faryal's account claimed that Khan had actually cheated on her, before she wrote on Snapchat that they had both been hacked.

She wrote: ''Holy s***! My accounts have been hacked! Wtf is going on.

''Amirs account and my twitter account have been compromised. I sincerely apologise (sic).''

However, he later insisted in a video posted to Snapchat that their marriage is definitely over.

Amir said: ''Hey guys, hope you're well. Yeah so everything you saw on social media today, it is real. Obviously me and Faryal have both decided to move on - well, I've decided to walk away... nothing's been hacked and obviously it's just a tough time we both have to go through.

''We have to both move forward because it's not healthy for any of us and I'm just not happy with the way I get treated by her and everything else. So look, I wish her every best for the future and I'm in Dubai at the moment and I'm doing some training and stuff but I don't want you guys to worry.

''I am staying strong and I just want to say a big thank you for all your support but yeah. What's done is done. Everything I posted on social media today was true.''