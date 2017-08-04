Amir Khan has confirmed his split from his wife Faryal Makhdoom, after she claimed their social media accounts had been hacked.

On Friday (04.08.17), the 30-year-old professional boxer announced the break-up on his Twitter account and added a string of bizarre tweets, accusing her of cheating on him with boxer Anthony Joshua, something Anthony and Faryal both denied.

Messages posted on Faryal's account claimed that Khan had actually cheated on her, before she wrote on Snapchat that they had both been hacked.

She wrote: ''Holy s***! My accounts have been hacked! Wtf is going on.

''Amirs account and my twitter account have been compromised. I sincerely apologise (sic).''

However, he later insisted in a video posted to Snapchat that their marriage is definitely over.

Amir said: ''Hey guys, hope you're well. Yeah so everything you saw on social media today, it is real. Obviously me and Faryal have both decided to move on - well, I've decided to walk away... nothing's been hacked and obviously it's just a tough time we both have to go through.

''We have to both move forward because it's not healthy for any of us and I'm just not happy with the way I get treated by her and everything else. So look, I wish her every best for the future and I'm in Dubai at the moment and I'm doing some training and stuff but I don't want you guys to worry.

''I am staying strong and I just want to say a big thank you for all your support but yeah. What's done is done. Everything I posted on social media today was true.''

And it wasn't long before Faryal appeared to backtrack on her hacking claims and she hit out at her husband.

She wrote: ''Actually trying to ruin someone's life like this is a low blow. Especially someone who's been there for you through every cheating scandal and stuck by your side when your own parents screwed you over.

''It's ok. I'll stay quiet. I won't let YOUR dirty laundry out in public. Because I'm better than that (sic).''