Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom has given birth to a baby girl.

The former world champion boxer took to Instagram to share the couple's happy news with his 1.2 million followers and uploaded an adorable selfie photo of him with the tot, who is their second child as they already have three-year-old daughter Lamaisah together.

The baby weighed a healthy 8lbs 3oz and Amir and Faryal have named her Alayna.

He captioned the photo: ''With my new born ALAYNA KHAN. Welcome to the world. Weighing 8lbs 3oz.''

Alayna's birth comes just days after Amir, 31, made his return to the boxing ring on Saturday night (21.04.18) which saw him knock out his opponent Phil Lo Greco in just 40 seconds.

The birth of Alayna follows a turbulent 2017 for Amir and Faryal which saw them split up and trade hurtful insults on social media before finally reconciling.

Amir - who was a contestant on the last series of UK reality show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' - blamed a ''lack of communication'' on the pair's marital problems last year.

During an appearance on 'Loose Women' at the start of 2018, he said: ''You want to change things at times, the way it went public wasn't nice ... anger sometimes takes over. That happened in 2017.

''Hopefully going into 2018 we've both put that behind us, we've got a lovely baby coming this year, we have also have Lamaisah our daughter, my boxing career, [I will] get some good fights in.

''What went wrong? A lack of communication.''

Faryal added: ''It was just a misunderstanding. I was in England he was in Dubai, he thought he was a bit cool in Dubai doing some tweets.''

Amir also admitted he hand found it tough being away from boxing with a hand injury, admitting he felt lost without the structure the sport has provided him since he was a boy.

He explained: ''Going through the hand injury that I had, not being in the boxing ring, being away from my family, going through a lot of stuff in my life, I think the best place for me is to be in the boxing ring.

''When I was away from that, it took me all over the place. I lost that focus and that structure. Not being in the gym, not training, when you have all that downtime you have all that energy in your body.

''My family were very supportive, my parents, they helped me when I said I don't know what to do.

''I came to a stage where I didn't know what to do with my life. I was wrecking my marriage, I wasn't boxing, I had a hand injury, I didn't know where to go, what to do.''