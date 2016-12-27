Nick, 36, was hospitalised after suffering complications from lupus last week (22Dec16) and spent Christmas (25Dec16) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Thankfully, the America’s Got Talent host hasn't had much time alone, as comedian and actor Kevin was one of many visitors who stopped by to keep him company.

"So many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today!" Nick wrote alongside a photo of himself, Kevin and fellow funnyman DICk Gregory, 84, on Instagram on Monday (26Dec16). "Thank you to EVERYONE for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers... I'm getting there!!! And once I'm back... it's about to be #Ncredible"

Kevin, 37, shared the photo too, writing a touching caption sharing how happy he is to see his "brother" on the way to recovery.

"Nothing but love for you man..... #GetWellNick #Ncredible" he added.

Nick was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2012 and has often spoken about how it affects his everyday health. He ended up having a stint in hospital last year (15) due to the illness.

But the father-of-two appears to be in good spirits this time round and even took the time to pay tribute to actor and comedian Ricky Harris, who died on Monday (26Dec16) aged 54 after suffering a heart attack.

"A Real ONE!! Rest in POWER Big Homey!!!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the late star.