America Ferrera says she ''hasn't worked out'' since giving birth in May because she is still breastfeeding her son.
The 'Ugly Betty' star became a mother for the first time when she and her husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed their baby boy Sebastian into the world earlier this year, and now the actress has revealed she has only just started to think about getting back in shape because she has given up her body to her child.
Speaking to Health magazine, Ferrera said: ''I'm still very much in service of my son ... I'm just now starting to feel like I want to feel strong in my body again. I didn't work out as much as I imagined I would during my pregnancy. I was in triathlon shape when I got pregnant. I had so much on my plate and something had to give. You create life. I found so much power in that.
''More than anything, I just try to be aware of how does what I eat make me feel. Do I feel better? Do I feel energised? Does this make me tired and not feel great?''
The 'Superstore' actress - who got pregnant with her son weeks before celebrating seven years of marriage with Ryan, who she married in 2011 - confessed she ''swore off scales'' and tries not to be so ''hard on herself''.
Ferrera added: ''I try to go easy on myself. I think that's been one of the mantras for me in all of motherhood - to try and not be so hard on myself. Which is a challenge because, like so many women, I demand so much more of myself than I would ever demand of someone else.''
