The actress, who delivered a speech to more than one million women and men gathered in the U.S. capital on Saturday (21Jan17), met up with her former co-stars Mark Indelicato and Ana Ortiz at the march.

In the comedy drama series, which ran from 2006 until 2010, America starred as Betty Suarez, younger sister of Ana’s Hilda Suarez, and aunt to Mark’s Justin Suarez.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old star shared a touching photo of the reunited trio on Instagram, and declared her love for her former castmates.

"I march for family! I found my #UglyBetty family @therealanaortiz & @markindelicato here at the #womensmarchdc and we're here celebrating @plannedparenthood with @funnyordie & @ronnaandbeverly #fullheart," America captioned the snap.

Devious Maids star Ana was marching with Mark, and both stopped to listen to their former co-star's powerful speech during the rally.

"We are gathered here and across the country and around the world today to say, 'Mr. Trump, we refuse. It's been a heartbreaking time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country," America, the daughter of Honduran immigrants, told the crowd. "Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday.

"We march today for our families and our neighbours, for our future, for the causes that we claim and the causes that claim us. We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war."

America later shared a second image on Instagram, revealing she had met yet another of her Ugly Betty castmates, Michael Urie, who played editor's assistant Marc.