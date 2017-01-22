America Ferrera reunited with her Ugly Betty co-stars at the Women's March in Washington, D.C.
The actress, who delivered a speech to more than one million women and men gathered in the U.S. capital on Saturday (21Jan17), met up with her former co-stars Mark Indelicato and Ana Ortiz at the march.
In the comedy drama series, which ran from 2006 until 2010, America starred as Betty Suarez, younger sister of Ana’s Hilda Suarez, and aunt to Mark’s Justin Suarez.
On Saturday, the 32-year-old star shared a touching photo of the reunited trio on Instagram, and declared her love for her former castmates.
"I march for family! I found my #UglyBetty family @therealanaortiz & @markindelicato here at the #womensmarchdc and we're here celebrating @plannedparenthood with @funnyordie & @ronnaandbeverly #fullheart," America captioned the snap.
Devious Maids star Ana was marching with Mark, and both stopped to listen to their former co-star's powerful speech during the rally.
"We are gathered here and across the country and around the world today to say, 'Mr. Trump, we refuse. It's been a heartbreaking time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country," America, the daughter of Honduran immigrants, told the crowd. "Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday.
"We march today for our families and our neighbours, for our future, for the causes that we claim and the causes that claim us. We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war."
America later shared a second image on Instagram, revealing she had met yet another of her Ugly Betty castmates, Michael Urie, who played editor's assistant Marc.
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
'Cesar Chavez' is the inspirational story of the celebrated American Mexican, labour leader and civil...
A strong sense of camaraderie sets this edgy police thriller apart from the crowd. And...
Two loyal LA police officers Taylor and Zavala patrol the city's streets arresting drug dealers...
Lucia and Marcus are in love, freshly out of college the couple have decided they...
A winning combination of vivid imagery, snappy writing and a strong narrative lifts this far...
Watch the trailer for How To Train Your DragonBeing a thin dweeby teenager isn't a...
Sanaa Hamri's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 works perfectly as a soap opera...
You don't need to be a teenage girl to enjoy The Sisterhood of the Traveling...
"Lords of Dogtown" is a fictionalized accountof the birth of modern skateboarding that doesn't have...