'Ugly Betty' star America Ferrera is feeling ''stunned and heartbroken'' after the show's creator Silvio Horta tragically passed away.

The 35-year-old actress - who portrayed the titular character of Betty Suarez in the hit show - worked alongside the 45-year-old screenwriter on the comedy for four years until 2010, and has led the tributes to Silvio following the devastating news that he was found dead in Miami on Tuesday (07.01.20).

America admitted she and her 'Ugly Betty' co-stars ''feel this loss so deeply''.

Alongside a picture of the cast taken at the Golden Globes in 2007 - which saw 'Ugly Betty' scoop Best Television Series, and America Best Actress in a Comedy TV Series - she wrote: ''I'm stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta's death

''His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light.

''I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply. (sic)''

Christopher Gorham, who played Henry Grubstick in the show, and also starred in Silvio's sci-fi drama 'Jake 2.0', also posted a touching tribute and said he would be ''forever grateful'' for Silvio giving him the ''greatest opportunities'' of his career.

He wrote alongside a collage of his two characters and a picture of the writer: ''Silvio Horta gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty.

''I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship.

''His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight. ''Let's all take care of each other.''

Mark Indelicato (Justin Suarez) shared America's post on his Instagram Stories, and added: ''Truly devastating news.

''Silvio gave me my start at 11 years old and trusted me with a character that was so close to his heart. He will be greatly missed by all.''

Whilst Michael Urie, who portrayed Marc St. James, added to Twitter: ''I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man.''

Silvio's cause of death is yet to be revealed.