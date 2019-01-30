America Ferrera is ''happier'' than she ''ever imagined'' now that she's a mother.

The 34-year-old actress gave birth to her son Sebastian - whom she has with her husband Ryan Piers Williams - eight months ago, and has said her life has been ''wonderful'' since welcoming the tot into the world, as she gushed over his mobility skills.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''He's wonderful. I'm happier than I ever imagined being as a mom. He's getting more mobile - army crawling. He comes to work with me sometimes.''

Her comments come after she recently revealed she has only just started to think about getting back in shape following the birth of Sebastian, because she has given up her body to her child.

The 'Ugly Betty' star said: ''I'm still very much in service of my son ... I'm just now starting to feel like I want to feel strong in my body again. I didn't work out as much as I imagined I would during my pregnancy. I was in triathlon shape when I got pregnant. I had so much on my plate and something had to give. You create life. I found so much power in that.

''More than anything, I just try to be aware of how does what I eat make me feel. Do I feel better? Do I feel energised? Does this make me tired and not feel great?''

The 'Superstore' actress - who fell pregnant with her son weeks before celebrating seven years of marriage with Ryan, who she married in 2011 - confessed she ''swore off scales'' and tries not to be so ''hard on herself''.

She added: ''I try to go easy on myself. I think that's been one of the mantras for me in all of motherhood - to try and not be so hard on myself. Which is a challenge because, like so many women, I demand so much more of myself than I would ever demand of someone else.''