Amelle Berrabah would be up for reuniting with The Sugababes in the future.

The 33-year-old singer - who is expecting her first child with husband Marcio Sousa Rosa - has been replying to fans on Twitter wanting to know if she'll ever get back together with Heidi Range and Jade Ewen for new music and shows, and she hasn't ruled it out.

Responding to a follower, who asked:''@Amelle_B_SRosa do you think you'll ever reunite with the #Sugababes ? (sic)'', she replied: ''Honestly... I don't know. Maybe in a year or 2 (sic)''

The Sugababes enjoyed an emotional reunion in July 2011, backstage at London's Wireless festival where they ''put everything behind'' them.

The group's former line up was disrupted in 2009 when original Keisha Buchanan quit following supposed fall outs with Heidi Range and Amelle, but they met up for the first time in years and cleared the air.

At the time, Amelle told BANG Showbiz:''I was really nervous when we saw her, but we had a little chat and I feel like we can now put everything behind us, my heart now feels complete.''

In 2016, there was talk of the original Sugababes releasing a new album.

The pop trio, which was comprised of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha, also reunited in 2011 under the name MKS and released a song called 'Flatline' in 2013, but have been quiet ever since.

Singer Siobhan, 33, has said the definitive trio were back in the studio preparing for their next record.

She shared : ''Sugababes have got a record coming out next year. I can't tell you the exact date. I know, but I can't tell you. It's next year.''

And on their absence, she said: ''We've been back and then there was a bit of a break. But we're working on it again, so it's exciting.''

The first ever album by the girls was 2000's 'One Touch', which included the hits 'Run For Cover' and 'Overload'.

However, shortly after the album was released Siobhan quit the group with Heidi taking her place.

In 2005, Mutya left stating she could no longer commit to the band after giving birth to daughter Tahlia Barrymore in March of that year.

Mutya was replaced by Amelle, which meant Keisha would be the only original Sugababe in the group.

However, she left in 2009 to be replaced by Jade.

In 2010, Mutya reportedly tried to reclaim the band name Sugababes and in 2014 Amelle said she had no problem with her doing that as long as she didn't regroup with her Sugababes bandmates.

She said: ''If we don't used it and regroup, I'd quite happily give it to someone else and let them take the reins.''

It's not known if Mutya was successful in getting ownership of the name, but news of their next album suggested she had.

An album still is yet to surface from the original trio.