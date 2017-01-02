Amelle Berrabah isn't ''ready'' for children.

The former Sugababes singer married Marcio Sousa Rosa in a low-key ceremony in Mauritius just six days after the hunk popped the question during a trip to the exotic island in October 2014 and, although they'd like to start a family together, she doesn't know when they'll start trying for a baby.

She explained: ''I love babies, I love kids. I would definitely like to have them in the future but I'm not ready yet. I'm too busy with my career but I would like to have them one day.''

The couple were the hot topic of conversation last year when divorce rumours began to swirl but the 32-year-old star is adamant she and Marcio are still in love and are even planning another wedding.

She said: ''It's funny how we were suddenly getting divorced when it wasn't even an issue. That was never the case. We're still together, still happily married, still got my ring. Maybe it's my fault because when I get asked about my personal life, I don't comment so I don't set the record straight.''

And, although she understands that her relationship is bound to attract attention because of her celebrity status, Amelle tries not to let the cruel rumours get to her or affect her marriage.

She explained: ''It's annoying but it's the industry. I try not to take it personally and that's why I pick and choose what I do, who I talk to and what I say. Thinking about it, we don't even concern ourselves with it to be honest because luckily he knows what the industry is like. We just get on with life. We got married very, very soon after he proposed.

''There's due to be a second marriage because my Moroccan Jewish family won't let us go without a massive party. It's a beautiful thing because we got that moment of privacy but then you get that whole big family thing as well. It'll be like a party. We tried to do it last year but we were too busy.''