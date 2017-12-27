Amelle Berrabah is pregnant.

The 33-year-old singer announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband Marcio Sousa Rosa on Christmas Day (25.12.17) when she hinted that she had stuffed her face with lots of food because she's ''eating for two'' now.

Alongside a photograph of her traditional roast, she said: ''Hope everyone had a great Christmas! Ate so much but then again, I'm eating for 2... so I get a pass!''

She then used her Boxing Day (26.12.17) to burn off some off that grub by doing a light workout and stretch session before cramming more food into her mouth.

She quipped: ''Just did a very light workout and stretch... now it's time to go eat some good food. Mumma's hungry! (sic).''

The Sugababes singer was flooded with sweet congratulatory messages from fans and admitted she doesn't know what she's having yet as she's only three months.

She wrote: ''I'm about 3 months so don't know yet.''

Amelle's baby news comes exactly a year after she said she wasn't ''ready'' for kids.

She said: ''I love babies, I love kids. I would definitely like to have them in the future but I'm not ready yet. I'm too busy with my career but I would like to have them.''

The brunette beauty married Marcio in a low-key ceremony in Mauritius just six days after the hunk popped the question during a trip to the exotic island in October 2014.

But the couple were the hot topic of conversation in 2015 when divorce rumours began to swirl - although Amelle was quick to shoot the cruel speculation down.

She explained at the time: ''It's funny how we were suddenly getting divorced when it wasn't even an issue. That was never the case. We're still together, still happily married, still got my ring. Maybe it's my fault because when I get asked about my personal life, I don't comment so I don't set the record straight.''