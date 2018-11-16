Jamie Dornan likes to ''sneak'' in on his wife and watch her work.

The 'Robin Hood' actor - who has daughters Dulcie, four, and Elva, two, with pregnant spouse Amelia Warner - loves seeing the musician work on new pieces, but admitted he does get worried about catching a glimpse of himself as the 'Please, Please Please, Let Me Get What I Want' singer likes to compose to images she projects onto a big screen.

He admitted: ''I watch her work quite a lot...I sneak into her studio and watch her...

''I don't think I could handle it if it was my face [on the screen].''

While the 36-year-old actor had been working for some time before landing the role of serial killer Paul Spector in 'The Fall', he considers that the ''start'' of his career because it changed his life.

He told the i newspaper: ''Everything changed with 'The Fall'.

''In a way, you can mark that as the start. It was such a big show, it was received so well. I might never do anything [again like that] - particularly the first season, where you get so much personal praise for what you do... I found out a lot about myself doing that.''

But Jamie's most famous role is kinky businessman Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise and despite it being a global sensation, he always viewed the trilogy as ''just a job''.

He said: ''It's just a chapter of your life, of your career. A pretty big one. But you don't treat it as anything different. For me personally, it's just a job...it is mad because it has a different attention on it, those films. You might never do something that has so much opinion and scrutiny again.''

