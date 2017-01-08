Amber Rose says she would never date a bisexual man, even though she is attracted to both men and women.
Although the 33-year-old model - who is dating Val Chmerkovskiy - is attracted to both men and women, she insists she ''wouldn't be comfortable'' if her boyfriend was bisexual.
Speaking on her 'Loveline' podcast, Amber said: ''I think it's amazing when a guy is bisexual and he's comfortable with it. But in my personal life, in my sex life, in who I choose to love, I just think that I would think about it too much. It would bother me in a way. I wouldn't be comfortable with it and I don't know why.
''Maybe I'm not secure enough to be with a man that likes other men because I would feel like when he's out with his boys, it's just more of a moment, I don't know.
''I don't know if it's me feeling threatened, I don't know. It's not that I'm not okay with it outside of my personal life but when it comes to me and who I lay down with, I'm just not comfortable with it.''
Speaking previously about her own sexuality, Amber insisted she was ''extremely open''.
She said: ''I'm extremely open with my sexuality. I can be in love with a woman. I can be in love with a man ... I definitely find beauty in everybody whether they're heavy-set, super skinny, if they're white, black, Indian, Asian, Spanish.''
Meanwhile, Amber - who previously dated Kanye West and was married to Wiz Khalifa - is smitten with 'Dancing With The Stars' professional Val after just four months of dating.
She said: ''It's so good.
''It's been four months and I love his family and everyone is great. Right now, it's just absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy.''
