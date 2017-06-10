Amber Rose has urged followers to ''bring back the bush'' with a risqué Instagram post.

The 33-year-old model - who has four-year-old son Sebastian with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - is known for her feminist activism, and took to Instagram on Saturday (10.06.17) to share a photo of herself naked from the waist down, as she told her female followers not to shave their pubic hair and embrace their natural look.

The photo was removed by Instagram within two hours of it being posted for violating their no-nudity policy, but the beauty then posted a selfie where she claimed she doesn't ''give a f**k'' because plenty of fans had already seen it.

She captioned the second image: ''When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don't give a f**k because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush (sic)''

The image was posted to promote the Amber Rose SlutWalk, which is a peaceful protest held yearly to raise awareness about sexual injustice and gender equality.

A description on the website of the cause reads: ''[Our mission is] to deliver a flawlessly executed event geared toward raising awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality. The Amber Rose SlutWalk aims to impact and uplift, while shifting the paradigm of rape culture. The event provides a safe, all-inclusive space to entertain, educate, and empower.''

Meanwhile the business owner is no stranger to hitting out at gender stereotypes as she previously blasted the double standards of the stripping industry - which mean she is ''still called a stripper'' when men are able to put their past behind them.

Referencing actor Channing Tatum - who worked as a stripper at the age of 18, and used his experiences to influence his hugely successful movie 'Magic Mike' - Amber said: ''He even made a movie about being a stripper! And everyone bought it and they loved it and they were like, 'Oh, my God, 'Magic Mike', we gotta go see it!' But if I did that, people would tell me I was disgusting. I run eight businesses, I'm the CEO of my own company, and still I'm called a stripper. It's so ridiculous. We've had the same life, [Channing] and I, and I'm dumbed down for it. It's not his fault - it's just society.''