Amber Rose says her relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy is ''amazing''.

The 33-year-old model met the professional dancer last year when she appeared on 'Dancing with the Stars' and was partnered with Val's brother Maksim, and has now said their relationship - which has been going on for four months - is ''so good''.

Speaking on her 'Loveline' podcast on Wednesday night (04.01.17), Amber said: ''It's amazing, it's so good, it's so good. It's been four months now and it's awesome. I love his family and everyone is just so great and he's great.''

And whilst the beauty - who has three-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - admits that dating the 30-year-old dancer is ''so hard'' because they're both in the spotlight, she insists she's ''super happy''.

She added: ''It's like, you date someone so you have to be with them for years and forever and you have to get married.

''You date people to get to know them and you either like them after six months or you don't, and you just figure it out along the way.

''Right now it's absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy.''

Amber first confirmed her relationship with Val in December, after the pair were spotted on a dinner date together.

The cropped haired vixen took to her Twitter page where she posted an image of a meme which read: ''F**k what people say. If someone makes you happy, be with that person. Because at the end of the day, your friends aren't going to eat your a*s.''

Amber simply captioned the meme with the word ''exactly'', along with a love heart eyes emoji symbol.