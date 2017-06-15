Amber Rose has ''no time for penis''.

The 33-year-old model - who has four-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - insisted she doesn't have anywhere near as much sex as people seem to think she has because her work and family commitments take too much of her time.

She posted a meme of a crying girl which read: ''When it's six months into 2017 and you still haven't been f***ed yet.''

Along with sad and angry emojis, she captioned the image: ''When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you're a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis. (sic)''

Amber has been single since her five-month romance with 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Val Chmerkovskiy ended earlier this year.

And in the wake of their split, the outspoken star was forced to dismiss speculation she had reunited with Wiz after they were pictured sharing a kiss.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian. We've been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a fun night out is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.

''And to the Awesome person I got to spend the past five months with (Val) and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and love each other's families even more.

''So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing over here is malicious it's just how life works sometimes.(sic)''