Amber Rose is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

The 35-year-old model is battling with severe morning sickness - the same as Duchess Catherine suffered with - through the early stages of her pregnancy after she recently confirmed she is expecting her first child with Alexander Edwards.

She also reportedly spent some time in hospital at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for a few days to have treatments through intravenous, TMZ reports.

Amber announced her pregnancy on social media last week.

Posting a picture of herself whilst having a scan, she wrote: ''@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! (sic)''

Whilst Alexander added in his own post: ''Even when it's dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift...I love you ... I can't wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won't get mad if ur first words r ''where the bitches @?'' [laughing emoji] ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity) (sic)''

And the businesswoman recently insisted mothers can still be ''sexy'', as she said it's ''sad'' that some women feel they have to change their image after having children.

She said: ''Being a mother is the greatest gift but I think it's a huge double-standard that you can't be a mother and be sexy - of course you can. The idea that you can be one but not the other is very small-minded. It's sad that people feel like they cannot shine in their authentic light because society has boxed you into only one category.''