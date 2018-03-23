Amber Rose sniffs her ex-boyfriend's underwear.

The 34-year-old model and the American rap star 21 Savage recently ended their two-year relationship, but Amber has admitted she still thinks about her ex-boyfriend all of the time and hopes they can reconcile their differences.

Amber - who has a five-year-old son called Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - explained: ''To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn't argue about as a normal person.

''I love him, I miss him, I think about him every day. I can't say that I'm single because I still think about him every day. My heart is still with him. Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can't - the love is still there.''

Amber even admitted that she misses the rapper - whose real name is Shayaa Abraham-Joseph - so much, she's taken to sniffing his underwear.

Speaking to the Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show, Amber confessed: ''I still sniff em [his old underwear], I was just sniffing 'em before I got here. I miss that motherf*****.

''If you don't love the smell of your man's private area, then you don't really love him.''

Despite their recent split, Amber still doesn't consider herself to be single.

The curvaceous star - who previously dated rapper Kanye West - confessed that the emotions of their break-up are still very raw and that she is still deeply in love with the musician.

She explained: ''We're just having a rough patch, it's just very fresh. I could never say that I'm single because I don't feel single, I still love him.''