Amber Rose has hit out at those who called her five-year-old son ''gay'' for liking Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old model fumed on social media after a number of men and women wrote homophobic comments on a video of Amber's son Sebastian opening his gift from the pop star, which included tickets to her 'Reputation Stadium Tour'.

She shared: ''Shoutout to all the hypermasculine men and dumb a** women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift. This is why young kids kill themselves. And this is why our society is so f***ed up. Liking a certain type of music will not make you 'pick' your sexuality you dumb f***s.

''P.S. my son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in LA because he's smart as f**k and creative as f**k like his parents. We allow him to be himself. He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever colour he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires. (sic)''

And Amber urged people to change and ''do better for the next generation people''.

In a series of messages, uploaded to her Instagram story, she added: ''Let's do better for the next generation people. Grow the f**k up and teach ur kids to love and not hate. Regardless if he's gay or straight when he gets older he will be around the most amazing loving people that will support him no matter what. (sic)''

Sebastian - whom Amber has with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - was overjoyed when he opened the special gift.

Handing the package to her young son, Amber said in the clip: ''I have a surprise for you! Ready? Look at that. Taylor Swift sent that to you.''

And a surprised Sebastian replied: ''This is going to be so exciting! Oh my gosh, she sent me a letter.''

Amber continued: ''Guess what? She gave us tickets to go see her in concert. She gave us tickets to go see her show!''