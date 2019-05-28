Amber Rose says her severe morning sickness is ''totally worth it'' for her baby boy.

The 35-year-old model is battling with hyperemesis - the same pregnancy complication Duchess Catherine and Kim Kardashian West suffered with - for a second time with her first child with boyfriend Alexander Edwards, and she's taken to Instagram to share with her followers how she is coping in a series of videos.

Amber shared how she sleeps ''pretty much all day'' but is able to ''eat a little bit more'' now she's in her second trimester.

She said: ''So, I said I was gonna document this pregnancy a little bit more than I did with SebastiAn 'cause with Sebastian I had hyperemesis and I have hyperemesis again with this baby. For people that don't know what it is, it's basically extreme nausea, vomiting, and dehydration. [I'm] really, really tired. I can eat a little bit more now that I'm in my second trimester but not much. And I pretty much sleep all day.

''I try to be cute and get my hair done and then I just slept in it and messed it up.''

In the second clip, the actress - who has six-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - praised all the ''resilient'' mothers going through challenging pregnancies, and admitted that she tries to be ''cute'' and show off her bump, but she is so ''tired'' and just wants to throw up all the time.

She continued: ''But, all in all, babies are a blessing.God bless women, man. We are resilient. We get through it. It's really, really hard being pregnant, I'm not gonna lie. To all the women out there that just pop out babies like it's nothing, God bless you guys because it is just a lot. I wanna be out. I wanna be cute. I wanna show off my belly. I just can't get off this couch. I'm tired and I just wanna barf all day ... but it's totally worth it. Totally, totally worth it.''

Amber also heaped praised on her partner for looking after her ''so well''.

She said: ''While I am documenting, I will give a shout out to my baby daddy AE.

''I love you hunny.''

After showing her bump to the screen, she added: ''I am just resting. Show tout to AE he's so amazing and takes care of me so well, he's such a good guy.''

The 'Sister Code' star reportedly spent some time in hospital at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for a few days to have treatments through intravenous, TMZ reported last month.

Amber announced her pregnancy on social media by posting a picture of herself whilst having a scan, and wrote: ''@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! (sic)''

Whilst Alexander added in his own post: ''Even when it's dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift...I love you ... I can't wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won't get mad if ur first words r ''where the bitches @?'' [laughing emoji] ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity) (sic)''