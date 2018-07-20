Amber Rose has worn the same fragrance ''since 7th grade''.

The model and actress uses a mixture of Moschino Cheap & Chic and Clive Christian No. 1, and says that others can tell when she walks into a room from her scent alone.

In an interview with GQ's Best Stuff, she said: ''Moschino Cheap & Chic has been my go to since the 7th grade. It's like my own personal announcer when I walk into a room. People know I'm there, from my scent alone.

''I randomly came across Clive Christians No. 1 at a department store. I fell in love with it immediately. Plus, it has an oil in it that sticks all day, which is perfect.''

Amber also shared how she achieves her silky skin and signature glow.

She said: ''I love my Nivea Enriched Body Lotion. I use it all the time. It's so nice and thick. I love to feel extra soft, shiny, and moisturised from head to toe.''

The creator of the Los Angeles 'Slut Walk' - which is a walk to honour women who have been victims of slut-shaming, and to campaign for gender equality - has recently released her own range of sex toys, and has opened up on how they should be used more by men.

She said: ''Sex toys can be intimidating for women and men. I think that a lot of guys feel like they're not man enough if a woman wants to bring a sex toy into the bedroom.

''I would tell them that for us it's not easy to have an orgasm from penetration every single time. We need a little helping hand and they shouldn't really be sensitive when it comes to that.''

The 34-year-old beauty even has a specific toy just for men.

She continued: ''I do have two toys in my collection that are for men only. I did create a prostate stimulator for guys.''