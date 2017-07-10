Amber Rose makes her boyfriend 21 Savage ''take vitamins and drink water''.

The 24-year-old rapper - real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - has revealed he isn't too much of a party animal now that he's struck up a relationship with 33-year-old model Amber, as she always makes sure he is taking care of his body.

He said: ''She like, makes me do s**t that I don't normally do, like take vitamins and drink water. We just been kicking it man, you know? She's a real cool woman. She treats me like a king, so it is what it is. And no disrespect will be tolerated at all: Keep your mouth closed. No h**s, no b*****s, no nothing, because I'm pulling up ... That's my girl, for sure.''

And the 'No Heart' rapper admitted he loves to shower the beauty with lavish gifts, as he ''knows how to treat women''.

He added: ''I do everything. We sit at the pool. We talk. We watch documentaries, we go out, we eat. I give her massages. Chocolate, flowers, new purses, diamonds. I've been around women my whole life, so I just know how to treat women. I value women.''

Amber has four-year-old son Sebastian with her former husband Wiz Khalifa, and whilst 21 Savage says he will ''accept'' the tot into his life, he has no intention of ''taking anything away'' from Wiz.

Speaking to American radio station 92.3 Los Angeles, he said: ''I haven't talked to Wiz yet [about the relationship]. It ain't no disrespect ... Wiz is a great father. I'm not trying to take anything away from what Wiz does. If you're gonna be with a woman, you've gotta accept her child, just like she's gonna have to accept my kids, but I'm not on no step-daddy s**t, you know what I'm saying? I'm a grown-a** man.''