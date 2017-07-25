Amber Rose has claimed Kanye West ''bullied'' her.

The 33-year-old businesswoman dated the rapper - who is now married to Kim Kardashian West with whom he has two children, North, four, and Saint, 19 months - for two years before splitting from him in 2010, and has now said that despite being left ''heartbroken'' at the end of the romance, she has experienced ''constant bullying'' from him for the past ''seven years''.

She said: ''In all of my relationships, I have been the one that's heartbroken. I have never cheated on any of my boyfriends, and still have never said anything mean about Kanye ... This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him.''

Amber found the aftermath of the break-up particularly difficult when the 'Famous' rapper released his 2010 album 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy', which fans assumed was about their relationship.

She said of the album: ''That is an extreme form of bullying as well, to have such a huge voice to put out an album, to say whatever the f**k you want. I had to just take that L. I had to take the heartbreak on top of it.''

Whilst Amber is ''happy'' to be a part of the album due to its groundbreaking nature, the model insists she was almost driven to suicide by the backlash she received after its release.

She added: ''It's a great part of history and hip-hop, and that's cool, and I'm happy to be a part of it, but during that time was not a great time for me because I'm famous and I'm broke, can't date anyone else, can't say anything on the internet because Kanye has such a voice. If I was going to kill myself, I would have done it during those times.''

And Amber is still angry at Kanye for mentioning her four-year-old son Sebastian - whom she has with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - during a Twitter row with the fellow rapper last year.

Speaking to Complex magazine's 'Everyday Struggle', she said: ''You don't say nothing about my baby. I was quiet for so long. I could have got a reality show just off the fact that I was his girlfriend. I could have wrote a book just off the fact that I was his girlfriend. I said, 'You know what? I'm a real a** b***h. I'mma take the high road and work my a** off, and I'm going to get everything I get on my own, so nobody can be like, 'Yo, I gave her that.'

''The only thing I got from him was fame, and fame don't get you no f***ing money. Period.''