Amber Rose is pregnant.

The 35-year-old model already has six-year-old son Sebastian with her former husband Wiz Khalifa, but in a new post on Instagram, she's revealed she's set to become a mother for a second time, as she and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards are expecting their first child together.

Posting a picture of herself whilst having a scan, she wrote: ''@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the businesswoman recently insisted mothers can still be ''sexy'', as she said it's ''sad'' that some women feel they have to change their image after having children.

She said: ''Being a mother is the greatest gift but I think it's a huge double-standard that you can't be a mother and be sexy - of course you can.

''The idea that you can be one but not the other is very small-minded.

''It's sad that people feel like they cannot shine in their authentic light because society has boxed you into only one category.''

And Amber thinks sex is a very important part of life and everyone deserves pleasure.

She said: ''Sex is a huge part of any romantic connection.

''Everyone should be allowed pleasure.

''And sex toys help to enhance the journey of self-exploration and self-pleasure.''

The beauty's happy news comes after she revealed in September last year that she'd love to have another child.

She said: ''I would love to have more children. I love them so much. My son is my complete world.''