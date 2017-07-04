Amber Rose has introduced her new boyfriend to her son.

Things are said to be hotting up between the model and rapper 21 Savage, so much so that she has taken her new beau to meet four-year-old Sebastian, who she shares with her ex-partner Wiz Khalifa.

A source told TMZ: ''Since first hooking up several weeks ago, they've been together every day and night for the past two weeks. Amber's already taken him to meet her mum and the rest of the family, and she followed suit by meeting his mum and cousins.''

It comes only a few weeks after Amber revealed she has ''no time for penis''.

She posted a meme of a crying girl which read: ''When it's six months into 2017 and you still haven't been f***ed yet.''

Along with sad and angry emojis, she captioned the image: ''When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you're a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis. (sic)''

Before dating 21 Savage - whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - Amber was in a relationship with 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Val Chmerkovskiy but was forced to deny rumours she had reunited with ex Wiz when they were spotted kissing.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian. We've been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a fun night out is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.

''And to the Awesome person I got to spend the past five months with (Val) and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and love each other's families even more.

''So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing over here is malicious it's just how life works sometimes.(sic)''