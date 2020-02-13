Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her to get her sons' names tattooed on her forehead.

The 36-year-old businesswoman debuted two new tattoos reading ''Bash'' and ''Slash'' across her forehead earlier this week, in honour of her six-year-old son Sebastian - whom she with with Whiz Kahlifa - and four-month-old Slash, whose father is Alexander Edwards.

And now, Amber has revealed she chose to get the bold new ink following the death of NBA icon Kobe - who passed away at the age of 41 on January 26 when his private helicopter crashed - because the tragic events made her ''reflect'' on her own life.

She explained: ''I gotta be honest, and I don't want this to sound corny, but after Kobe [Bryant] died it made me reflect on my life.''

Amber was also inspired by her father, who when he was 40, but is thankfully now in remission.

She added to Fox Soul TV: ''I thought about my dad and my dad had cancer when he was 40, and he went through remission and he's good now but he almost died. And I'm 36 ... I've been wanting this tattoo for a long time ... life is so short, just do it. Just live your best life with no regrets.

''That's just how I felt, and I'm happy I did it.''

The SlutWalk founder had been pictured by paparazzi with the tattoos this week, but showcased them for the first time on social media on Wednesday (12.02.20).

One picture on Instagram showed off several of her tattoos and was captioned: ''When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie #Bash #Slash @el_jacob_ramirez (sic)''

Whilst she wrote alongside the second image: ''Beauty is not what's on the outside.... it's what's on the inside that counts. Inside of my P***y and inside of my heart (sic)''

Amber then shared a message for those who are sending her hate over the new tattoos, saying she will continue to do ''whatever the f**k'' she wants with her life regardless of their opinions.

She wrote: ''For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm ''too pretty'' even if They thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol

''Or they would just tell me I'm ugly so either way The moral of the story is do whatever the f**k you want in life - Muva (sic)''