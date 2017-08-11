Amber Rose is ''in love'' with 21 Savage.

The 33-year-old star couldn't help but gush about her new beau and says she is so ''happy'' with the 24-year-old rapper.

She said: ''Let's talk about how much in love I am, how happy I am. I just got back from Atlanta. I'm in love, I'm happy.''

Asked if she wanted to tie the knot with the rapper one day, she added to TMZ: ''I wanna marry him, but we'll see.''

Meanwhile, Amber previously gushed about how ''perfect'' her boyfriend is for her.

In a lengthy Instagram post, featuring a snap of the duo sat in bed together, she wrote: ''It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this. I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't s**t, been gaslighted and S**t shamed by men that I once loved and cared about.

''So I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to 'pull up' to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I. (sic)''

However, there's one thing Amber won't do with the rapper - kiss him in front of her four-year-old son Sebastian.

She explained: ''He's super sweet and amazing, he's really cool ... we relate on so many levels.

''I don't want to be with a guy for three, six months, two years, and then introduce my kid and my kid's like: 'I don't like him.' It's not like I'm dating someone new and I'm like, 'Bash, this is mommy's new boyfriend, call him daddy now.' You know what I mean? I don't hug or kiss or do anything intimate in front of my son.''