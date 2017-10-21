Amber Rose ''demands sex every day'' from her boyfriend 21 Savage.

The 34-year-old model and business woman - who has four-year-old son Sebastian with her former partner Wiz Khalifa - has been romancing the rapper since June this year, and has said the pair ever go a day without spending some time in the bedroom, as she believes it's ''very healthy''.

Speaking to TMZ.com, Amber said: ''I demand sex every day from my boyfriend. Absolutely. It's very healthy.''

And Amber isn't shy when it comes to showing affection toward the 24-year-old rapper either, as in August she gushed about how ''in love'' with the hunk she was, and said she couldn't wait to marry him one day.

She said: ''Let's talk about how much in love I am, how happy I am. I just got back from Atlanta. I'm in love, I'm happy. I wanna marry him, but we'll see.''

The beauty also previously praised the 'Bank Account' rapper - whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - as ''perfect'', and said it felt ''amazing'' to wake up beside him.

She wrote on social media at the time: ''It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this. I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't s**t, been gaslighted and S**t shamed by men that I once loved and cared about.

''So I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to 'pull up' to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I. (sic)''