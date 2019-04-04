Alexander 'AE' Edwards has thanked his pregnant partner Amber Rose for giving him the ''greatest gift'' with his son.
Amber Rose's partner has thanked her for giving him the ''greatest gift''.
The 35-year-old model - who already has son Sebastian, six, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - announced on Wednesday (03.04.19) that she is expecting a baby boy with Alexander 'AE' Edwards and the music executive couldn't be happier.
He wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Amber receiving an ultrasound scan: ''Even when it's dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift...I love you.(sic)''
And AE can't wait to ''thug it out'' with his son.
He continued: ''I can't wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won't get mad if ur first words r ''where the bitches @?'' [laughing emoji] ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity) (sic)''
Amber had previously shared the same photo on her own account and revealed the couple were ''super excited'' to be having a baby together.
She wrote: ''@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!
''P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! (sic)''
Following their social media announcement, the pair received messages of congratulations from friends including Tyga, Blac Chyna, and Winnie Harlow.
Amber - who revealed her romance with the executive last October - previously declared AE her ''best friend'' who had helped her overcome feeling ''damaged'' from her previous relationships.
She wrote on Instagram in January: ''I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me.
''He also came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships... I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again. So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much.(sic)''''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.