Amber Rose has given birth to a baby boy named Slash Electric Alexander.
Amber Rose has given birth to a baby boy.
The 35-year-old model - who already has six-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - and her partner Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards welcomed Slash Electric Alexander into the world on Thursday (10.10.19).
A.E. shared a photo of himself cradling his baby son on Instagram and paid tribute to his partner.
He captioned the picture: ''Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now [heart emoji].
''Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar [heart emoji (sic).''
Amber shared a series of videos from the delivery room on her Instagram story, featuring the rapper wearing scrubs alongside the caption ''It's time'', and a number of clips of him playing rock, paper, scissors with Sebastian.
Amber announced her pregnancy on social media in April by posting a picture of herself whilst having a scan, and wrote: ''@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! (sic)''
Whilst Alexander added in his own post: ''Even when it's dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift...I love you ... I can't wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won't get mad if ur first words r ''where the bitches @?'' [laughing emoji] ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity) (sic)''
The Slutwalk founder suffered with Hyperemesis, extreme morning sickness, in both her pregnancies.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.