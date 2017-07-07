Amber Rose doesn't kiss her new boyfriend in front of her son.

The 33-year-old model came under fire earlier this month when it emerged she'd introduced her beau rapper 21 Savage to four-year-old Sebastian, who she has with her ex-partner Wiz Khalifa, but she's adamant there's nothing wrong with it because the youngster's not around when they're doing anything intimate.

Speaking on Loveline's podcast, she said of her new partner: ''He's super sweet and amazing, he's really cool...we relate on so many levels.

''I don't want to be with a guy for three, six months, two years, and then introduce my kid and my kid's like: 'I don't like him.' It's not like I'm dating someone new and I'm like, 'Bash, this is mommy's new boyfriend, call him daddy now.' You know what I mean? I don't hug or kiss or do anything intimate in front of my son.''

The blonde beauty can't understand why she got stick for telling her son she had a new boyfriend when her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa was allowed to take Sebastian on dates with his new girlfriend model Izabela Guedes and no one batted an eyelid.

She said: ''There was actually a picture on the Internet where my son was sitting on her lap on a swing and they all had a family day together. I'm at the grocery store and it's just like, 'You're a whore. How do you have another man around your child?' ''

Amber's romance came just a few weeks after she said she has ''no time for penis''.

She posted a meme of a crying girl which read: ''When it's six months into 2017 and you still haven't been f***ed yet.''

Along with sad and angry emojis, she captioned the image: ''When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you're a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis. (sic)''

Before dating 21 Savage - real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - Amber was in a relationship with 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Val Chmerkovskiy but was forced to deny rumours she had reunited with ex Wiz when they were spotted kissing.