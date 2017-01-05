The reality TV star, 33, competed on the U.S. dancing show with professional partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val's brother, from September (16) and soon sparked romance rumours with Val after frequently appearing in his social media pictures.

The speculation was fuelled by various outings last month (Dec16), but Amber and Val went public with their relationship in a sweet picture on Instagram on Wednesday (04Jan17).

Alongside the snap of her and Val locking lips, Amber wrote: "My Love", with a heart emoji.

The picture came after Amber spoke about the romance for the first time during an interview on U.S. podcast Loveline.

"It's amazing. It's so good," she gushed of her relationship. "It's been four months now and it's awesome. I love his family and everyone's so great. He's great."

"Right now, and it's absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."

Amber also revealed the reasons behind not going public with the romance before, admitting she wanted to be sure of her feelings for the dancer before she labelled him her boyfriend.

"I didn't want to put it out there (early on) because I wasn't sure about us yet. We were just kinda talking," she explained. "It's so exciting though."

Ukranian-American dancer Val, 30, played it coy when asked about a possible romance with Amber back in October (16), telling ETOnline.com, "I can't control what people think... I live my life and I try to live it, you know, the way I want to live it."

He also said he included his Dancing with the Stars partner, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, in a lot of social media pictures too and "for some reason, thankfully, there's no romance rumours there!"

Val and Laurie, 16, were crowned the champions of the most recent season in November (16).