Amber Rose has dubbed Blac Chyna has ''extremely loving''.

The 29-year-old 'Rob & Chyna' star recently secured a restraining order against her former fiancée Rob Kardashian - with whom she has eight-month-old daughter Dream - after she accused him of being physically violent toward her, and he went on a social media tirade in which he posted explicit photographs of her and accused her of being unfaithful and on drugs.

And now, her close pal Amber has spoken out in defence of the model - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with her ex Tyga - and said her relationship with Rob was ''very real'' at the start.

Amber, 33, said: ''People look at the media and just be like: 'She's like this' -- but Chyna is an amazing mom, she's an amazing person, and she's extremely loving. I was around when her and Rob first met. I'll tell you firsthand that they very much loved each other. It was very real.''

Amber - who has four-year-old son Sebastian with her former husband Wiz Khalifa - also insists Chyna and Rob's daughter was not a ''mistake'', after the 30-year-old sock designer claimed the beauty had Dream ''out of spite''.

Amber said: ''They both wanted to have Dream. It wasn't a mistake, it wasn't an 'entrapment,' it wasn't anything like that. I remember when her and Rob met, how they fell in love and how happy they were. They're just not happy anymore. That's life. It just happens.

''It just goes back to people being uncomfortable with women making their own decisions in life. Chyna was with Rob, she had a baby with him, they both wanted Dream, [who] is a beautiful baby. S**t didn't work out and she opted to leave. She did not want to be in that situation anymore, and that made people uncomfortable.''

The beauty then slammed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star for being ''petty'' in his social media outburst.

Speaking in Tuesday's (25.07.17) episode of Complex magazine's 'Everyday Struggle', Amber said: ''At the end of the day, I can speak for my friend Chyna -- I know what they really had, I was there. If you're not happy in a relationship, you're going to be out. Rob should have been a mature adult and had a conversation with Chyna and been like, 'You know what Chyna, I'm very frustrated, I feel like you used me.' And she could have then said, 'You know what? I didn't, I actually cared about you, but I'm not trying to be in this situation with you anymore.'

''He didn't have to go on the internet and be petty, and now he's dealing with revenge porn. You can't do s**t like that. It's time to grow up and handle your business properly. You have a kid that's going to forever see that s**t.''