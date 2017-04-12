The Original London Cast Recording of 'Dreamgirls' is set to be released in May.

Following two wins at the Olivier Awards for Amber Riley (Effie White) and Adam J Bernard (Jimmy Early) in the Best Actress in a Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical categories respectively, Sonia Friedman Productions has confirmed the hotly-anticipated tracks will be released by Sony Masterworks Broadway on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Those who pre-order the album digitally will be able to get their hands on an exclusive early digital download of the iconic song 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', performed by Riley, when it is released on Friday, April 21.

Producer Henry Krieger said: ''It is my great pleasure to share this 'alive' live recording of the West End production of Dreamgirls.

''Producing this recording and working with our brilliant Musical Supervisor Nick Finlow and studio pros Andy Bradfield and Tris Penna has been a dream come true. I am thrilled to share the Dreamgirls Original London Cast Recording with those who have loved the production for 35 years as well as with those who are just discovering it now.''

A stunning performance of 'Listen' - by Amber Riley and Liisi LaFontaine and taken from the Original London Cast Recording album - is also set to be released as a single on Friday, April 28.

The LP release also features performances of all the best-loved tracks from the hit musical including 'I Am Changing', 'Dreamgirls', 'Move' and 'Steppin To The Bad Side'.

It was recorded during four performances in February 2017, capturing the on-stage exhilaration of the Dreamgirls original London cast, the 14 piece band and the excitement of the audience packed into the Savoy Theatre.

The album is produced by Krieger and mixed by Andy Bradfield, and features performances from Amber Riley (Effie White), Liisi LaFontaine (Deena Jones), Ibinabo Jack (Lorrell Robinson), Joe Aaron Reid (Curtis Taylor Jr.) and Adam J. Bernard (Jimmy Early).