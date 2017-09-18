Beverley Knight and West End stars Amber Riley and Cassidy Janson have formed the Leading Ladies.

The trio have teamed up for a new album called 'Songs From The Stage', which features the music from shows such as 'Cats', 'Rent', 'Memphis' and 'The Bodyguard', the latter which saw Beverley nominated for Best Takeover in a Role at the Whatsonstage.com Awards in 2013.

The girls coming together is the result of the 44-year-old star making the most of life after she underwent treatment for Uterine Fibroids, an ''aggression'' benign tumour that is more prevalent in women of Afro-Caribbean descent.

Beverley said: ''I never thought I'd be that person to have some big, life-changing operation. Then I became that person.

''You get one shot, so suddenly you're thinking of opportunities.

''Since the op, I'm just like, 'Bring it!' Whatever the universe puts in my lap, I'm ready. And this has been a phenomenal thing to put in my lap.''

The 'Come As You Are' hitmaker - who has released eight solo studio albums - has set her sights on chart domination with the record, as she believes fans are more likely to purchase a CD rather than stream the collection of songs.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''People consuming Taylor Swift and Sam Smith there'll be a lot of streaming.

''People who buy the Leading Ladies will probably want a CD.

''So I reckon we're in with a shot because it's looking bloody good.''

Beverley hopes she and the girls can bag a huge tour in support of the album and follow in the footsteps of Alfie Boe and Michael Ball, who have been on a joint tour performing the biggest hits from musicals.

She said: ''To do a whole hour and a half representing the album would be glorious.''

'Songs From The Stage' is released on November 17 via East West Records.