Amber Le Bon's hair is the shortest it has ever been in her ''adult life''.

The 28-year-old model has hacked off seven inches of her long locks, which has been donated to Little Princess Trust for the charity to make wigs for children, and the star has admitted she has ''never'' had her tresses so short.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about the beauty overhaul, the DJ said: ''My hair will grow back and what's been cut off is going to make kids whose hair isn't growing right now. If I make one kid smile by adding to a wig that they are wearing then that makes me so happy.

''My hair has never been as short as this in my adult life. I've had it a couple of inches longer, but never this short.''

And the style icon - who is the daughter of Simon and Yasmin Le Bon - has adjusted to her new do well, and she has admitted she ''really enjoys'' the new cropped style and doesn't think it is drastically different from her previous look.

She continued: ''I really enjoy it and I don't think it's too different. I'm not worried about it. It's fun, it feels bouncy and it's nice to have a change and do something different.''

And the star has even encouraged other people to take the chop, because hair will grow back and it is for a good cause.

When asked what advice she would give to someone contemplating cutting their hair, she said: ''I would say, 'Hair grows - and if you don't like it, it will grow back.' It's an amazing charity and it makes kids smile, which I think is a good thing in the world.''