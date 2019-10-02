Amber Heard has heaped praise on L'Oréal Paris for not choosing their brand ambassadors based on ''superficial qualities''.

The 'Aquaman' actress became a Global Spokesperson for the beauty brand in 2018 and she was thrilled to be joining the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda and Elle Fanning in promoting their products and work, and she says it was great to see them put an ''emphasis'' on ''empowerment'' and ''diversity''.

She told Harper's Bazaar: ''When they came to me, I saw the line-up of their spokespeople and I knew I was in good company.

''From actors to models to gold medallists and signers - they chose and were choosing representatives not for their superficial qualities, ones that I frankly see as a waste of time to put too much internal stock into.

''Instead, I see a true emphasis on real empowerment, strength, diversity of experiences and accolades.''

The 33-year-old star previously admitted it was ''such an honour'' working for a brand whose spokespeople ''represent a voice, a power, a movement'' and ''opinion''.

She said: ''I have always loved the fun of beauty and the power of transformation.

''To become a spokesperson for this dynamic, world-loved beauty brand that's been telling women we're worth it since before I was born, and to join the L'Oréal Paris family of changemakers is such an honour.

''I feel like these women - my fellow ambassadors - represent a voice, a power, a movement, an opinion.''

Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, L'Oréal Paris Global President, hailed Amber ''a powerful ambassador''.

He commented: ''One of a new generation of actresses rewriting the script when it comes to having a voice in the world, the energy Amber Heard brings to her philanthropy, to her advocacy and to her performances make her a powerful ambassador for L'Oréal Paris as we take 'Because I'm Worth It' beauty into 2018.''