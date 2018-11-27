Amber Heard stepped onto the red carpet on Monday night (26.11.18) at London's Cineworld in Leicester Square, wearing a Valentino haute couture swimming cap.
Amber Heard wore a swimming cap to the 'Aquaman' premiere.
The 32-year-old actress - who plays future Queen of Atlantis, Mera, the love interest of the titular Aquaman in science fiction flick -stepped onto the red carpet on Monday night (26.11.18) at London's Cineworld in Leicester Square, wearing a Valentino haute couture green outfit with a matching swimming hat.
The 'Justice League' actress wowed fans in an emerald look from the autumn/winter '19/'19 collection of Pierpaolo Piccioli - the man responsible for Ezra Miller's extravagant red carpet looks - paired with gold Brian Atwood platform heels.
The stunning gown was emblazoned with green-and-gold-foil floral detailing and boasted a plunging neckline and trailing skirt with a thigh-high slit which the star paired with a simple gold bangle and a long neck chain.
Although the blonde beauty channelled her fantasy alter ego for the red carpet, she admitted she constantly felt ''uncomfortable'' being submerged in water for the shoots and felt like she was ''being hugged by baby angels'' when she was allowed to wear a coat during breaks.
She previously said: ''It was, how uncomfortable can I be? When I got to put a coat on for a few scenes out of the water, I felt like I was being hugged all over my body by baby angels. I didn't want to go back to my Atlantean suit.''
The star also recently revealed she had to work out for five hours day to get in shape for the film.
She said: ''I did six months of rigorous training. It was a lot of weight and strength training, as well as special martial arts training. By the end, I was working out for five hours a day.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Is the sanctity of marriage really everything it used to be? Noah and Alice are...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...